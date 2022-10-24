Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 3.44 million shares of the Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.90, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.19M. JNCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.81, offering almost -416.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.05% since then. We note from Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 249.16K.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) trade information

Instantly JNCE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2900 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.25% year-to-date, but still down -3.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) is -32.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.71 day(s).

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) estimates and forecasts

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.08 percent over the past six months and at a -25.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -750.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -67.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $210k in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics Inc. to make $1.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -99.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.40%.

JNCE Dividends

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.04% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 85.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.48%. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.06% of the shares, which is about 4.68 million shares worth $31.78 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP, with 8.24% or 4.26 million shares worth $28.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 1.08 million shares worth $4.18 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $6.46 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.