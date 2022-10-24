Is WeWork Inc.’s (NYSE: WE) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 1.86 million shares of the WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.50B. WE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.97, offering almost -637.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.43% since then. We note from WeWork Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.37 million.

WeWork Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WeWork Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Instantly WE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.56 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.70% year-to-date, but still down -7.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is -36.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.31 day(s).

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

WeWork Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.99 percent over the past six months and at a 87.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $871.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect WeWork Inc. to make $937.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.60% of WeWork Inc. shares, and 89.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.60%. WeWork Inc. stock is held by 178 institutions, with SB Global Advisers Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 45.72% of the shares, which is about 324.35 million shares worth $664.91 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.77% or 83.51 million shares worth $171.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 11.72 million shares worth $24.03 million, making up 1.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund held roughly 10.42 million shares worth around $21.36 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.