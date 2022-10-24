Is Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 2.17 million shares of the Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.40, and it changed around $0.53 or 2.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.06B. ASAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $145.79, offering almost -651.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.55% since then. We note from Asana Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.11 million.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Instantly ASAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.74 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.98% year-to-date, but still up 0.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is -11.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.36 day(s).

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Asana Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.31 percent over the past six months and at a -35.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -69.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -43.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $127.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Asana Inc. to make $138.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 30 and December 05.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.69% of Asana Inc. shares, and 57.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.29%. Asana Inc. stock is held by 417 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.13% of the shares, which is about 6.43 million shares worth $256.83 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.86% or 6.14 million shares worth $245.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $99.92 million, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $73.11 million, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.