IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.96M. IOBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.88, offering almost -664.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.13% since then. We note from IO Biotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.29K.

IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) trade information

Instantly IOBT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.79 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.44% year-to-date, but still down -1.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) is -12.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3230.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IOBT is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -754.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -541.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) estimates and forecasts

IO Biotech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.08 percent over the past six months and at a 88.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.20%.

IOBT Dividends

IO Biotech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.14% of IO Biotech Inc. shares, and 81.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.69%. IO Biotech Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Novo Holdings A/S being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.38% of the shares, which is about 3.28 million shares worth $17.37 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC, with 10.47% or 3.02 million shares worth $15.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.24 million shares worth $6.55 million, making up 4.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 62234.0 shares worth around $0.33 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.