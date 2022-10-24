If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE)

In the last trading session, 3.69 million shares of the bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.98, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $492.93M. BLUE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.85, offering almost -198.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.01% since then. We note from bluebird bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.81 million.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Instantly BLUE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.96 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.14% year-to-date, but still down -6.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) is 0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.16 day(s).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

bluebird bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.37 percent over the past six months and at a 45.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 699.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $680k in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect bluebird bio Inc. to make $710k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.47 million and $37.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -90.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -98.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.90%. bluebird bio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 55.90% per year for the next five years.

BLUE Dividends

bluebird bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 07.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.19% of bluebird bio Inc. shares, and 72.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.72%. bluebird bio Inc. stock is held by 260 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 18.41% of the shares, which is about 13.15 million shares worth $63.79 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 8.59% or 6.14 million shares worth $29.78 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 6.14 million shares worth $22.29 million, making up 8.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.97 million shares worth around $9.56 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.