If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 2.25 million shares of the Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.63, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $529.90M. NUTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.80, offering almost -8280.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.63% since then. We note from Nutex Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Instantly NUTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1399 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 44.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.68% year-to-date, but still down -14.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) is -57.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.20%.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 22.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.79% of Nutex Health Inc. shares, and 0.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.70%. Nutex Health Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Engrave Wealth Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 0.3 million shares worth $0.96 million.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.86 million shares worth $2.78 million, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $3.36 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.