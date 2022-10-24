If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.69, and it changed around -$0.23 or -5.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $363.76M. CNTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.73, offering almost -380.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.95% since then. We note from Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 155.58K.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CNTA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.57 for the current quarter.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

Instantly CNTA has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.03 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.23% year-to-date, but still down -7.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) is -14.98% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNTA is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -198.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.10% in the next quarter.

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.36% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc shares, and 85.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.25%. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc stock is held by 59 institutions, with Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 21.23% of the shares, which is about 19.96 million shares worth $179.07 million.

Index Venture Life Associates VI Ltd, with 10.59% or 9.96 million shares worth $89.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.58 million shares worth $14.16 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $9.1 million, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.