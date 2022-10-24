Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 6.65 million shares of the Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) were traded, and its beta was 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around $0.01 or 5.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $125.03M. IDEX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.14, offering almost -723.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.08% since then. We note from Ideanomics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.98 million.

Ideanomics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IDEX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ideanomics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Instantly IDEX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2700 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.48% year-to-date, but still up 21.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is -30.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IDEX is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -284.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -284.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Ideanomics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.09 percent over the past six months and at a 8.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 371.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ideanomics Inc. to make $40.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.07 million and $32.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 199.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.90%.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 21 and November 25.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.09% of Ideanomics Inc. shares, and 16.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.01%. Ideanomics Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.07% of the shares, which is about 25.26 million shares worth $28.29 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 1.97% or 9.78 million shares worth $10.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 3.85 million shares worth $2.77 million, making up 0.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $1.05 million, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.