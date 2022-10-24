Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 3.19 million shares of the Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around $0.07 or 18.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.92M. HCTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.69, offering almost -702.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.13% since then. We note from Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 58230.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 96.78K.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HCTI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Healthcare Triangle Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Instantly HCTI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6330 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.59% year-to-date, but still up 14.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) is -17.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30930.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HCTI is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -334.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -334.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Healthcare Triangle Inc. to make $12.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 77.18% of Healthcare Triangle Inc. shares, and 0.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.75%. Healthcare Triangle Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Kepos Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.17 million.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC, with 0.20% or 70000.0 shares worth $88900.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.