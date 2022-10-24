Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $659.40M. GTE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -66.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.16% since then. We note from Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.85 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Instantly GTE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 70.81% year-to-date, but still up 4.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is -1.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -38.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -77.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gran Tierra Energy Inc. to make $110k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.80%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 105.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.30% per year for the next five years.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.32% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, and 33.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.74%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with GMT Capital Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.68% of the shares, which is about 20.95 million shares worth $26.81 million.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 4.74% or 17.5 million shares worth $22.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 6.57 million shares worth $8.41 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held roughly 1.93 million shares worth around $2.47 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.