Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Shares Could Drop Up To -211.81%

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.81, and it changed around $0.24 or 6.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $695.29M. GOL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.94, offering almost -108.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.08% since then. We note from Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Instantly GOL has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.00% year-to-date, but still up 11.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is -4.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOL is forecast to be at a low of $2.73 and a high of $11.88. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -211.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.90 percent over the past six months and at a 59.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -191.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 113.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $604.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. to make $867.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $194.19 million and $366.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 211.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 136.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -57.80%.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, and 11.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.10%. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock is held by 96 institutions, with U.S. Global Investors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.58% of the shares, which is about 2.66 million shares worth $19.17 million.

Capital Group International, Inc./CA/, with 0.69% or 1.17 million shares worth $8.4 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.66 million shares worth $19.17 million, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $3.22 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.