Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.81 million shares of the Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) have been traded, and its beta is 3.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.09, and it changed around -$0.12 or -5.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $500.90M. GEVO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.93, offering almost -279.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.61% since then. We note from Gevo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.74 million.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.37 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.36% year-to-date, but still up 10.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is -5.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 53.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.77 day(s).

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Gevo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.04 percent over the past six months and at a 16.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,374.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $400k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Gevo Inc. to make $750k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $422k and $270k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 177.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 72.50%. Gevo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.90% of Gevo Inc. shares, and 44.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.99%. Gevo Inc. stock is held by 187 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.81% of the shares, which is about 23.83 million shares worth $111.53 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.96% or 14.03 million shares worth $65.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 31.07 million shares worth $73.01 million, making up 15.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.43 million shares worth around $25.43 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.