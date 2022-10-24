Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $201.73M. GNUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.32, offering almost -274.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.74% since then. We note from Genius Brands International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Instantly GNUS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7900 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.94% year-to-date, but still down -1.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) is -4.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNUS is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -706.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -706.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

Genius Brands International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.79 percent over the past six months and at a 71.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 679.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $61.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Genius Brands International Inc. to make $1.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 679.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.20%.

GNUS Dividends

Genius Brands International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.80% of Genius Brands International Inc. shares, and 22.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.12%. Genius Brands International Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.06% of the shares, which is about 19.15 million shares worth $19.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.77% or 15.09 million shares worth $15.39 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 9.42 million shares worth $9.61 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $4.02 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.