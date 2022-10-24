Home  »  Business   »  Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) – Analysts Se...

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.47 million shares of the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have been traded, and its beta is -0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.66, and it changed around -$0.2 or -22.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $232.81M. GOTU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.72, offering almost -463.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -24.24% since then. We note from Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GOTU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now.

Sponsored

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -22.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1200 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.91% year-to-date, but still down -18.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is -26.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.23 day(s).

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -64.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $107.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gaotu Techedu Inc. to make $74.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -63.30%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -108.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.03% per year for the next five years.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 08.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.00% of Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, and 15.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.24%. Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock is held by 93 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.66% of the shares, which is about 6.78 million shares worth $4.54 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 3.84% or 5.6 million shares worth $3.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 2.01 million shares worth $1.35 million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $1.26 million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]