Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.47 million shares of the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have been traded, and its beta is -0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.66, and it changed around -$0.2 or -22.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $232.81M. GOTU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.72, offering almost -463.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -24.24% since then. We note from Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GOTU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -22.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1200 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.91% year-to-date, but still down -18.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is -26.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.23 day(s).

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -64.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $107.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gaotu Techedu Inc. to make $74.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -63.30%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -108.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.03% per year for the next five years.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 08.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.00% of Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, and 15.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.24%. Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock is held by 93 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.66% of the shares, which is about 6.78 million shares worth $4.54 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 3.84% or 5.6 million shares worth $3.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 2.01 million shares worth $1.35 million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $1.26 million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.