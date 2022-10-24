Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among MEI Pharma Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: MEIP)

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around $0.01 or 5.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.79M. MEIP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.55, offering almost -944.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.94% since then. We note from MEI Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 847.69K.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) trade information

Instantly MEIP has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3900 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.15% year-to-date, but still down -8.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is -18.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) estimates and forecasts

MEI Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.99 percent over the past six months and at a 10.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -280.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -109.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MEI Pharma Inc. to make $9.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -52.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.80%. MEI Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -19.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.10% per year for the next five years.

MEIP Dividends

MEI Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares, and 41.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.34%. MEI Pharma Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.42% of the shares, which is about 8.53 million shares worth $5.14 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.16% or 6.87 million shares worth $4.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.72 million shares worth $2.24 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $0.83 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.