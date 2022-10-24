Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV)

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.00, and it changed around $0.67 or 2.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04B. VERV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.18, offering almost -75.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.56% since then. We note from Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Instantly VERV has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.29 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.21% year-to-date, but still up 4.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) is -11.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.1 day(s).

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

Verve Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 93.82 percent over the past six months and at a 33.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -48.90% in the next quarter.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.93% of Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 69.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.72%. Verve Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.78% of the shares, which is about 5.12 million shares worth $116.75 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC, with 5.39% or 3.14 million shares worth $71.61 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.09 million shares worth $31.93 million, making up 3.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $13.15 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.