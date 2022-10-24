Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)

In today’s recent session, 1.71 million shares of the SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.51, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.72M. SLQT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.40, offering almost -2723.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.96% since then. We note from SelectQuote Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 million.

SelectQuote Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SLQT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SelectQuote Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Instantly SLQT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6101 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.17% year-to-date, but still down -4.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) is -51.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $144.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect SelectQuote Inc. to make $293.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.00%.

SelectQuote Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -340.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -9.70% per year for the next five years.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.01% of SelectQuote Inc. shares, and 63.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.05%. SelectQuote Inc. stock is held by 235 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.47% of the shares, which is about 20.66 million shares worth $10.54 million.

Brookside Equity Partners, LLC, with 10.67% or 17.68 million shares worth $9.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8.99 million shares worth $4.59 million, making up 5.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.64 million shares worth around $1.86 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.