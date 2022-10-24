Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)

In today’s recent session, 4.42 million shares of the Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.96, and it changed around -$1.96 or -6.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.15B. RIVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $179.47, offering almost -499.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.75% since then. We note from Rivian Automotive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.02 million.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Instantly RIVN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.31 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.22% year-to-date, but still up 11.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is -4.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.52 day(s).

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Rivian Automotive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.03 percent over the past six months and at a 54.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3,194.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $567.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Rivian Automotive Inc. to make $789.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1 million and $54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56,611.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,362.80%.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.30% of Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, and 64.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.21%. Rivian Automotive Inc. stock is held by 744 institutions, with Amazon.com, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 17.43% of the shares, which is about 158.36 million shares worth $4.75 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 15.58% or 141.56 million shares worth $4.24 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 46.51 million shares worth $1.39 billion, making up 5.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust held roughly 22.51 million shares worth around $674.77 million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.