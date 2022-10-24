Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP)

In today’s recent session, 19.27 million shares of the Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.44, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.00M. IMPP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.70, offering almost -2104.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.91% since then. We note from Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.76 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4888 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.58% year-to-date, but still up 15.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) is 51.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.71 day(s).

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares, and 2.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.76%. Imperial Petroleum Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.42% of the shares, which is about 2.7 million shares worth $1.21 million.

MSD Partners, L.P., with 0.23% or 0.44 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Royce Micro Cap Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 89993.0 shares worth $40199.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro Cap Trust held roughly 28708.0 shares worth around $12823.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.