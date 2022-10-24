Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.16, and it changed around $3.52 or 6.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.91B. EVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $91.06, offering almost -68.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.29% since then. We note from Enviva Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 545.81K.

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) trade information

Instantly EVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 56.20 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.09% year-to-date, but still up 12.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) is -21.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVA is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enviva Inc. (EVA) estimates and forecasts

Enviva Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.76 percent over the past six months and at a 116.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -49.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $286.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Enviva Inc. to make $366.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 54.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.30%. Enviva Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 113.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.50% per year for the next five years.

EVA Dividends

Enviva Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.68 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.62. It is important to note, however, that the 6.68% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.91% of Enviva Inc. shares, and 83.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.24%. Enviva Inc. stock is held by 211 institutions, with Riverstone Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 41.92% of the shares, which is about 27.9 million shares worth $2.21 billion.

Inclusive Capital Partners, LP, with 7.83% or 5.21 million shares worth $412.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Investment Company Of America were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.13 million shares worth $121.89 million, making up 3.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $58.67 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.