Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.1 or 25.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.60M. CYCN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.05, offering almost -535.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.08% since then. We note from Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 171.60K.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CYCN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) trade information

Instantly CYCN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 25.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5101 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.91% year-to-date, but still down -8.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) is -57.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYCN is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2816.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -733.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) estimates and forecasts

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.70 percent over the past six months and at a 12.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -54.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $360k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. to make $360k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -76.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.20%.

CYCN Dividends

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.55% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 55.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.64%. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with Slate Path Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.47% of the shares, which is about 7.16 million shares worth $7.94 million.

MFN Partners Management, LP, with 7.80% or 3.39 million shares worth $3.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.24 million shares worth $1.38 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $0.52 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.