Could KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (AMEX: KULR) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) were traded, and its beta was 0.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.50, and it changed around $0.16 or 11.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $165.70M. KULR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.81, offering almost -154.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.0% since then. We note from KULR Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 276.75K.

KULR Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KULR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KULR Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Instantly KULR has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Friday, 10/21/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -5.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.65% year-to-date, but still up 40.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) is 11.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KULR is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -366.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -133.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

KULR Technology Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.62 percent over the past six months and at a -26.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 101.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $950k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect KULR Technology Group Inc. to make $1.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $628k and $601k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 51.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 142.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -69.50%.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.26% of KULR Technology Group Inc. shares, and 4.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.55%. KULR Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.00% of the shares, which is about 2.83 million shares worth $6.15 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.77% or 0.73 million shares worth $1.57 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.98 million shares worth $4.3 million, making up 2.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $1.61 million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.