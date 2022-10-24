Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.59 million shares of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around -$0.01 or -8.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.75M. CRBP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.11, offering almost -909.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CRBP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Instantly CRBP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1570 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.76% year-to-date, but still up 3.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) is -30.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRBP is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2627.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2627.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.43 percent over the past six months and at a 29.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -63.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. to make $110k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $137k and $97k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -27.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.30%.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.46% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, and 30.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.46%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.04% of the shares, which is about 11.32 million shares worth $6.02 million.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC, with 4.03% or 5.05 million shares worth $2.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 11.32 million shares worth $6.02 million, making up 9.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 3.57 million shares worth around $0.9 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.