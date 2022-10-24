Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.80, and it changed around -$0.58 or -1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.73B. CHWY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.57, offering almost -118.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.62% since then. We note from Chewy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.42 million.

Chewy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CHWY as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chewy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.10 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.61% year-to-date, but still up 13.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is 18.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHWY is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Chewy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.97 percent over the past six months and at a -466.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Chewy Inc. to make $2.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.50%.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 07 and December 12.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.30% of Chewy Inc. shares, and 99.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 123.71%. Chewy Inc. stock is held by 545 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 18.80% of the shares, which is about 20.97 million shares worth $778.32 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 14.82% or 16.53 million shares worth $613.71 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.88 million shares worth $143.98 million, making up 3.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 3.64 million shares worth around $134.94 million, which represents about 3.26% of the total shares outstanding.