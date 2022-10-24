Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.13, and it changed around -$0.17 or -2.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.94B. CUK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.29, offering almost -226.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.84% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.77 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Instantly CUK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.37 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.52% year-to-date, but still up 15.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) is -14.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CUK is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -208.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 620.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.75 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 620.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.70%. Carnival Corporation & plc earnings are expected to increase by 35.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.40% per year for the next five years.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 18 and December 22.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 16.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.47%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 92 institutions, with Aristeia Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.84% of the shares, which is about 10.0 million shares worth $71.32 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 1.42% or 2.08 million shares worth $14.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Lincoln VIP Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.87 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lincoln VIP Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity Fd held roughly 2117.0 shares worth around $15094.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.