Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 13.41 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.00, and it changed around -$0.2 or -2.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.94B. CCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.29, offering almost -216.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.62% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 75.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.73 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended CCL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.7 for the current quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.29 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.24% year-to-date, but still up 15.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is -14.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 107.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCL is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -175.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Carnival Corporation & plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.48 percent over the past six months and at a 35.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 663.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Carnival Corporation & plc to make $4.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 277.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.70%. Carnival Corporation & plc earnings are expected to increase by 35.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.95% per year for the next five years.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 19 and December 23.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.92% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 46.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.11%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 943 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.22% of the shares, which is about 91.44 million shares worth $732.4 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.63% or 51.46 million shares worth $412.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 24.76 million shares worth $198.36 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 19.36 million shares worth around $155.05 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.