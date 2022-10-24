Can Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.53, and it changed around -$0.14 or -3.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $293.77M. AZRE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.30, offering almost -458.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.04% since then. We note from Azure Power Global Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 879.73K.

Azure Power Global Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AZRE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Azure Power Global Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) trade information

Instantly AZRE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.35 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.04% year-to-date, but still down -3.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) is -30.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AZRE is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Azure Power Global Limited to make $79.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $58.4 million and $56.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.40%. Azure Power Global Limited earnings are expected to increase by -66.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.30% per year for the next five years.

AZRE Dividends

Azure Power Global Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 08 and December 12.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Azure Power Global Limited shares, and 103.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.97%. Azure Power Global Limited stock is held by 111 institutions, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 70.88% of the shares, which is about 34.26 million shares worth $570.07 million.

OMERS Administration Corporation, with 28.47% or 13.76 million shares worth $228.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.22 million shares worth $13.91 million, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $12.72 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.