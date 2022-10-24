Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 29.33 million shares of the Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) were traded, and its beta was -1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around $0.0 or 2.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.49M. CEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.98, offering almost -1137.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.25% since then. We note from Camber Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 29.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.73 million.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Instantly CEI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1633 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.15% year-to-date, but still up 2.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) is -23.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $781250.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 100.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CEI is forecast to be at a low of $781250.00 and a high of $781250.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -488281150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -488281150.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 14.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.52% of Camber Energy Inc. shares, and 5.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.17%. Camber Energy Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.47% of the shares, which is about 10.86 million shares worth $9.19 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.70% or 3.08 million shares worth $2.61 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 7.02 million shares worth $5.94 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.33 million shares worth around $2.82 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.