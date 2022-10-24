Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.95, and it changed around $0.36 or 1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.86B. BMBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.50, offering almost -175.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.79% since then. We note from Bumble Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Bumble Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BMBL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bumble Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Instantly BMBL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.20 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.17% year-to-date, but still up 3.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) is 1.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.49 day(s).

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Bumble Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.40 percent over the past six months and at a -93.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 83.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $219.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Bumble Inc. to make $245.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $186.22 million and $198.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.70%.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.72% of Bumble Inc. shares, and 95.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.26%. Bumble Inc. stock is held by 301 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 33.34% of the shares, which is about 43.18 million shares worth $1.25 billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 10.42% or 13.49 million shares worth $391.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.41 million shares worth $98.74 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held roughly 2.88 million shares worth around $82.18 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.