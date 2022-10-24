Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 1.64 million shares of the Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around -$0.07 or -9.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.60M. BRQS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.42, offering almost -1840.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.94% since then. We note from Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Instantly BRQS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8390 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.00% year-to-date, but still up 14.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is 4.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $192.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRQS is forecast to be at a low of $192.00 and a high of $192.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Borqs Technologies Inc. to make $73.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.30%.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.58% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares, and 0.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.84%. Borqs Technologies Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Pathstone Family Office, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 62462.0 shares worth $0.22 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.03% or 37425.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 7859.0 shares worth $21980.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.