Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.65M. BRDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.25, offering almost -3114.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.43% since then. We note from Bird Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.17 million.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Instantly BRDS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3800 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.33% year-to-date, but still down -1.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.53 day(s).

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Bird Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -80.11 percent over the past six months and at a 87.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Bird Global Inc. to make $119.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.99% of Bird Global Inc. shares, and 54.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.73%. Bird Global Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.78% of the shares, which is about 33.65 million shares worth $82.45 million.

Craft Ventures GP I, LLC, with 11.03% or 26.95 million shares worth $66.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 11.48 million shares worth $8.69 million, making up 4.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 3.59 million shares worth around $2.72 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.