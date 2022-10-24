Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.56, and it changed around $0.48 or 3.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $554.41M. BHVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $151.50, offering almost -940.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.95% since then. We note from Biohaven Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Instantly BHVN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.45 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.78% year-to-date, but still up 29.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is -90.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.69 day(s).

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Biohaven Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -86.79 percent over the past six months and at a -7.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 119.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $212.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Biohaven Ltd. to make $243.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $85.85 million and $135.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 147.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 79.50%.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.56% of Biohaven Ltd. shares, and 84.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.98%. Biohaven Ltd. stock is held by 427 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.42% of the shares, which is about 6.64 million shares worth $787.61 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.60% or 4.66 million shares worth $552.16 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.83 million shares worth $335.7 million, making up 4.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $225.67 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.