Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 12.17 million shares of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.67, and it changed around -$0.38 or -7.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $392.09M. BBBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.06, offering almost -543.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.21% since then. We note from Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 43.07 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.55 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.97% year-to-date, but still down -5.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is -34.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.73, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -25.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBBY is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.25 percent over the past six months and at a -808.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4,000.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -352.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to make $1.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.80%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 04 and January 09.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.41% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, and 92.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock is held by 336 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 19.50% of the shares, which is about 15.59 million shares worth $351.31 million.

FMR, LLC, with 16.38% or 13.1 million shares worth $295.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 9.97 million shares worth $135.75 million, making up 12.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 5.55 million shares worth around $27.59 million, which represents about 6.94% of the total shares outstanding.