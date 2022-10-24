Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 8.0 million shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) were traded, and its beta was 3.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.10, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $477.54M. ACB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.69, offering almost -690.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.91% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.96 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1700 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.67% year-to-date, but still up 5.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is -9.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.91 day(s).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.93 percent over the past six months and at a 79.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 69.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. to make $41.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $43.08 million and $48.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.60%.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, and 25.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.72%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is held by 323 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.31% of the shares, which is about 9.93 million shares worth $39.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.11% or 6.35 million shares worth $25.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 9.93 million shares worth $39.72 million, making up 3.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $8.13 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.