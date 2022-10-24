Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) were traded, and its beta was 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.78M. AUD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.86, offering almost -1002.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.14% since then. We note from Audacy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 803.13K.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) trade information

Instantly AUD has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4047 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.50% year-to-date, but still up 3.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) is -16.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUD is forecast to be at a low of $0.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -471.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 100.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) estimates and forecasts

Audacy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.34 percent over the past six months and at a -266.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 350.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $323.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Audacy Inc. to make $344.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.20%.

AUD Dividends

Audacy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.69% of Audacy Inc. shares, and 54.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.09%. Audacy Inc. stock is held by 192 institutions, with Contrarius Investment Management Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.76% of the shares, which is about 12.22 million shares worth $35.31 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.04% or 8.42 million shares worth $24.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.99 million shares worth $8.66 million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $2.53 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.