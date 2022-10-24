Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $138.65M. ASTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.58, offering almost -2616.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50. We note from Astra Space Operations Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.75 million.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Instantly ASTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6243 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.46% year-to-date, but still down -0.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is -14.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.25 day(s).

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Astra Space Operations Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.30 percent over the past six months and at a 87.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Astra Space Operations Inc. to make $6.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Operations Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.13% of Astra Space Operations Inc. shares, and 40.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.79%. Astra Space Operations Inc. stock is held by 151 institutions, with Acme, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.06% of the shares, which is about 29.45 million shares worth $113.68 million.

State Street Corporation, with 8.32% or 17.42 million shares worth $67.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 13.32 million shares worth $17.31 million, making up 6.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.27 million shares worth around $4.25 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.