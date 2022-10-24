Arcimoto Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of FUV Stock In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) have been traded, and its beta is 2.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around -$0.04 or -5.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.80M. FUV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.26, offering almost -1767.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.41% since then. We note from Arcimoto Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 859.35K.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) trade information

Instantly FUV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8701 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.37% year-to-date, but still down -12.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) is -56.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.29 day(s).

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) estimates and forecasts

Arcimoto Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -80.89 percent over the past six months and at a -15.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 148.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Arcimoto Inc. to make $5.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.88 million and $777k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 629.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -63.70%.

FUV Dividends

Arcimoto Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.42% of Arcimoto Inc. shares, and 18.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.33%. Arcimoto Inc. stock is held by 108 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.51% of the shares, which is about 1.6 million shares worth $1.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.21% or 1.46 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.17 million shares worth $2.25 million, making up 6.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $0.73 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.