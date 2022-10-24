Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.84 million shares of the Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.03 or -11.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.48M. APTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.76, offering almost -1466.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -8.33% since then. We note from Aptinyx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 361.11K.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) trade information

Instantly APTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3194 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.01% year-to-date, but still down -24.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) is -44.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APTX is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -316.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) estimates and forecasts

Aptinyx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.81 percent over the past six months and at a 9.01% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.60%.

APTX Dividends

Aptinyx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.17% of Aptinyx Inc. shares, and 53.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.43%. Aptinyx Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.13% of the shares, which is about 8.89 million shares worth $20.18 million.

Artal Group S.A., with 9.03% or 6.12 million shares worth $13.88 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.39 million shares worth $3.15 million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $1.11 million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.