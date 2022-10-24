AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $176.77M. APPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.11, offering almost -350.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.53% since then. We note from AppHarvest Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Instantly APPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6700 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.38% year-to-date, but still down -1.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is -19.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.3 day(s).

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

AppHarvest Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.27 percent over the past six months and at a 1.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -64.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 188.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect AppHarvest Inc. to make $3.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.14 million and $543k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 94.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 563.00%.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.11% of AppHarvest Inc. shares, and 42.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.13%. AppHarvest Inc. stock is held by 228 institutions, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.70% of the shares, which is about 5.8 million shares worth $31.15 million.

Inclusive Capital Partners, LP, with 5.70% or 5.8 million shares worth $31.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.82 million shares worth $9.76 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $5.81 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.