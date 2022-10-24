AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $388.90M. AMTD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.90, offering almost -1177.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.99% since then. We note from AMTD IDEA Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.75 million.
AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) trade information
Instantly AMTD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.51% year-to-date, but still down -1.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) is -28.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40790.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).
AMTD Dividends
AMTD IDEA Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.
AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of AMTD IDEA Group shares, and 0.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.89%. AMTD IDEA Group stock is held by 4 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.89% of the shares, which is about 1.28 million shares worth $3.02 million.
The former held 21946.0 shares worth $25457.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.