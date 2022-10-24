Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 3.68 million shares of the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around -$0.12 or -23.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.00M. CYTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.33, offering almost -732.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.5% since then. We note from Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Instantly CYTO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -23.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6760 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.37% year-to-date, but still up 76.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) is 92.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYTO is forecast to be at a low of $14.30 and a high of $14.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3475.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3475.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $59.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. to make $59.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.60%.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 12.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.85% of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. shares, and 1.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.17%. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Group One Trading, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.40% of the shares, which is about 80605.0 shares worth $32250.0.

Ikarian Capital, LLC, with 0.37% or 75000.0 shares worth $30007.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 18871.0 shares worth $7550.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares.