Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 7.31 million shares of the Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.05 or -16.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.98M. ALF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.07, offering almost -2429.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Alfi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 532.99K.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) trade information

Instantly ALF has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4780 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 49.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.43% year-to-date, but still down -3.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) is -77.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

Alfi Inc. (ALF) estimates and forecasts

ALF Dividends

Alfi Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.36% of Alfi Inc. shares, and 3.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.28%. Alfi Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.82% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $0.48 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.81% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.3 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.67% of the total shares outstanding.