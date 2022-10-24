Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $40.00 In 2022

In the last trading session, 3.52 million shares of the Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.22, and it changed around -$0.28 or -11.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.43M. AGFY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $235.50, offering almost -10508.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.34, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.41% since then. We note from Agrify Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 832.85K.

Agrify Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AGFY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agrify Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Instantly AGFY has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.80 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 89.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.59% year-to-date, but still down -84.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) is -45.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGFY is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1701.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -440.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Agrify Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -93.00 percent over the past six months and at a -295.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 133.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Agrify Corporation to make $38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 177.60%.

Agrify Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -59.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.15% of Agrify Corporation shares, and 31.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.30%. Agrify Corporation stock is held by 62 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.97% of the shares, which is about 1.59 million shares worth $7.35 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.65% or 1.24 million shares worth $5.72 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.57 million shares worth $7.27 million, making up 5.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $4.41 million, which represents about 3.58% of the total shares outstanding.