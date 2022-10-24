Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 4.93 million shares of the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $207.30M. ADAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.95, offering almost -364.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.09% since then. We note from Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 303.58K.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ADAP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Instantly ADAP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.87% year-to-date, but still up 13.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is -3.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADAP is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -681.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.28 percent over the past six months and at a -12.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 244.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to make $5.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.36 million and $1.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 341.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 378.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.10%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc earnings are expected to increase by -11.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

ADAP Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 04.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares, and 74.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.32%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock is held by 108 institutions, with Matrix Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 24.06% of the shares, which is about 38.97 million shares worth $80.29 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 10.54% or 17.08 million shares worth $35.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 2.42 million shares worth $4.17 million, making up 1.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $1.46 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.