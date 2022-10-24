Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.16 million shares of the Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.96, and it changed around -$0.63 or -39.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $156.69M. AXDX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.19, offering almost -648.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.92% since then. We note from Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 901.28K.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) trade information

Instantly AXDX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -39.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6800 on Friday, 10/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.54% year-to-date, but still up 3.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) is -4.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.61 day(s).

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) estimates and forecasts

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 65.61 percent over the past six months and at a -3.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -26.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. to make $3.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.60%. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

AXDX Dividends

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.56% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares, and 22.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.74%. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stock is held by 106 institutions, with Griffin Asset Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.95% of the shares, which is about 7.3 million shares worth $7.05 million.

Oracle Investment Management Inc, with 3.00% or 2.45 million shares worth $2.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.78 million shares worth $1.71 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $0.45 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.