Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Has Fallen -76.18% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.64, to imply an increase of 2.28% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The ZETA share’s 52-week high remains $13.46, putting it -76.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.09. The company has a valuation of $1.68B, with an average of 1.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

After registering a 2.28% upside in the last session, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.70 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 2.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.69%, and 24.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.26%. Short interest in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) saw shorts transact 7.02 million shares and set a 4.24 days time to cover.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zeta Global Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) shares are -27.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 425.00% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 137.50% this quarter before jumping 300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $130.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $141.32 million.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. insiders hold 8.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.69% of the shares at 52.16% float percentage. In total, 47.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GPI Capital, LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16.24 million shares (or 9.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $207.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.22 million shares, or about 4.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $104.85 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.25 million shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.8 million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about 35.69 million.