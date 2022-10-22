Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Up 50.98% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 63.17% – Here’s What To Do Now

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply an increase of 18.60% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The YJ share’s 52-week high remains $1.42, putting it -39.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $221.88M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 162.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

After registering a 18.60% upside in the last session, Yunji Inc. (YJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9000 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 18.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 39.73%, and 11.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.17%. Short interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) saw shorts transact 58470.0 shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 259.80% compared to the previous financial year.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 28 and December 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yunji Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Yunji Inc. insiders hold 22.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.51% of the shares at 26.44% float percentage. In total, 20.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TB Alternative Assets Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.29 million shares (or 1.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Highlander Partners, L.P. with 0.94 million shares, or about 0.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.96 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yunji Inc. (YJ) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 20622.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22477.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28554.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 29696.0.