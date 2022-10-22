Why TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.00, to imply a decrease of -2.34% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The TOP share’s 52-week high remains $50.97, putting it -919.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.60. The company has a valuation of $175.25M, with an average of 1.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 709.93K shares over the past 3 months.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information

After registering a -2.34% downside in the last session, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.20 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -2.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.93%, and -57.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.57%. Short interest in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) saw shorts transact 87130.0 shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) estimates and forecasts

TOP Dividends

TOP Financial Group Limited has its next earnings report out on August 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TOP Financial Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s Major holders

TOP Financial Group Limited insiders hold 85.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.