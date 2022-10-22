Why Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.78, to imply a decrease of -6.08% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The MEGL share’s 52-week high remains $249.94, putting it -8890.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.70. The company has a valuation of $55.60M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) trade information

After registering a -6.08% downside in the last session, Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.12 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -6.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.14%, and -40.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.13%. Short interest in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) estimates and forecasts

MEGL Dividends

Magic Empire Global Limited has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Magic Empire Global Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL)’s Major holders

Magic Empire Global Limited insiders hold 63.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.11% of the shares at 0.31% float percentage. In total, 0.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the company held over 22771.0 shares (or 0.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $63303.0.