Why IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.92, to imply a decrease of -7.76% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The IMRA share’s 52-week high remains $4.38, putting it -11.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.97. The company has a valuation of $70.13M, with an average of 5.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for IMARA Inc. (IMRA), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IMRA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.51.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) trade information

After registering a -7.76% downside in the last session, IMARA Inc. (IMRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.38 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -7.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.43%, and 68.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 74.22%. Short interest in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) saw shorts transact 83750.0 shares and set a 1.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.40, implying a decrease of -180.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.40 and $1.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMRA has been trading 64.29% off suggested target high and 64.29% from its likely low.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 31.10% this quarter before jumping 29.10% for the next one.

IMRA Dividends

IMARA Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IMARA Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s Major holders

IMARA Inc. insiders hold 16.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.10% of the shares at 80.79% float percentage. In total, 67.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.39 million shares (or 16.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 3.31 million shares, or about 12.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6.22 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IMARA Inc. (IMRA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.19 million shares. This is just over 0.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.14 million, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about 0.26 million.